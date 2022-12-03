“The White Lotus” Star Theo James Says Acting In Movies Like

If you’ve been watching the second season of The White Lotus, then you’ve undoubtedly been enjoying Theo James’ breakout performance as Cameron Sullivan.
Theo’s been knocking around Hollywood for a minute now, and if you’re a fan of the Divergent series, you probably saw Theo in the films based on the books.
And it’s very possible that you enjoyed watching him in those films more than he enjoyed making them.
In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Theo seemingly addressed the effect that being in the Divergent films had on his acting career as a whole.
“You do a certain type of film and you sign contracts where you are beholden to those roles for a certain period of time and people see you in a certain light that you have to wrestle your way out of,” he explained.
“That is a hundred percent the case with actors — and it was definitely the case with me.”
“I felt I didn’t have the fluidity to move in the directions that I wanted,” he continued, before issuing what sounds like kind of a slam when it comes to the Divergent franchise in general.
“You’re very much in a certain type of role — and those roles can be pretty fucking boring.”
Damn. That’s real, though! Theo’s comments are a good reminder, too, that even if we enjoy watching some of these movies, it’s not always a barrel of laughs to be the one in front of the camera.
