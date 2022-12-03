This sustainable modular MagSafe charger can fast charge four

There is no dearth of fancy MagSafe chargers capable of powering up two or even three Apple devices on the go. These travel chargers are safe to pop in the bag. You even have the option to stage them on your desk when you’re back working from your office setup.

As a step up from the trio of charging options, Zens – a reckoned manufacturer of wireless chargers empowering freedom – has come up with a 4-in-1 Modular Wireless Charger. Designed to power and iPhone, iPad, AirPods, and Apple Watch in one go, the wireless charger is a sustainable and quick charging solution.

Designer: Zens

Since an organized desk is a dream for every systematized worker, this Zens charger can go a long way in ensuring that. The idea of having all the prized Apple devices charging in one go, in one location, is not short of peace of mind. Additionally, it leaves the desk or the nightstand organized. What more do you want? Before you go ahead and reply to that with a “Nothing”; the Zens 4-in-1 Modular Wireless Charger, with its fancy antics, comes for a $180 price tag (more on the alternative pricing options later). Now think!

Despite the exorbitant price tag, there is no denying that this modular charger is a convenient solution for a quick and fast charge to all your Apple devices. The main station of the Zens charger can power your iPhone, iPad, and AirPods, and you get a magnetic attachment for fastening the Apple Watch charger to the main system. This magnetic Apple Watch extension is actually what makes the wireless MagSafe charger “modular.”

The main body comprises a MagSafe stand for charging iPhones at 15W fast charging speed, a Qi wireless charging pad for compatible AirPods, and a wired USB-C charging port for charging the iPad or MacBook. An Apple Watch charger (provided in the box) can magnetically attach to fast-charge Series 7 and upwards.

The body of the Zens 4-in-1 Modular Wireless Charger is made of recycled plastic. The sustainable accessory for the power requirement of your Apple devices is available through Zens for $180. If you exclude the modular Apple Watch charging extension, the price drops to $150 for a 3-in-1 charger. But, if you want a 3-in-1 charger, you can get one for much cheaper.













