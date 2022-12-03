Three late goals give Butte Cobras win at Yellowstone

CODY, Wyoming – The Butte Cobras began their two-game weekend North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) Frontier Division series against the Yellowstone Quake Friday night in Cody, Wyoming.

Tyler Tosch, Nick Bradshaw and Luke Schleusner scored third-period goals, which erased a 2-1 deficit to earn the Cobras a 4-2 win over the Quake.

Zac Orwig opened the scoring for the Quake 20 seconds following Patrick Crooks’ penalty for cross-checking. Orwig’s second goal of the season, assisted by Teagan Scheurer on the power-play, gave the Quake a 1-0 lead with 5:19 left in the opening period.

Quinn Nichols and Weston Villers assisted on Caelin Chinery’s short-handed goals at the 3:32 mark of the second period. Chinery’s ninth goal of the season, and Butte’s second short-handed goal of the season, tied the game at 1-1.

Yellowstone (8-12-2-1, 19 points) regained the lead 2:36 into the third period. Scheurer’s eight goal of the campaign was assisted by Cole Fenske, who played in his first game for the Quake, to give Yellowstone a 2-1 lead.

Ben Carlson was whistled off for kneeing to give Butte (11-10-1-0, 23 points) a man-advantage with 9:15 to go in the third period.

Chinery and Micah Williamson assisted on Tyler Tosch’s power-play goal with 8:06 to go in regulation. Tosch had scored four of his five goals this season against the Quake.

Crooks assisted on Bradshaw’s 15th goal of the season with 2:09 to play to give the Cobras their first lead of the night, 3-2.

Villers picked up his second assist of the night on Schleusner’s 11th goal of the season with 1:19 to play. It was Schleusner’s first goal since Oct. 28 against Gillette.

The Cobras outshot the Quake, 51-41. Butte was 1-of-7 on the power-play, while Yellowstone went 1-of-4.

Caleb Cross stopped 39 shots to improve his record to 8-6 in net.

John Hughes stopped 47-of-51 shots for the Quake.

In other Frontier Division action on Friday night, Harlan Wojtusik scored twice as Helena handed Gillette just their second loss in regulation this season, 3-1.

Zach Broxterman made 31 stops as Badlands shut out Great Falls, 2-0,

Parker Norling, Makhai Sparks, and Ryan McKenna had five-point nights, as Sheridan routed Bozeman, 10-2.

Butte and Yellowstone will finish their weekend series in Cody on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.