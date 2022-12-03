Tide turns against Putin as Russians claim war has humiliated

People on the streets of Moscow have been quizzed on what Russia had gained from its war with Ukraine, as Russians gradually turn against Vladimir Putin’s invasion. Many rebuked the war, telling Radio Free Europe that a crisis was looming in Russia. One Russian citizen said that they did not see any gains in the war, adding: “I only see losses.”

A young woman responded: “Everyone is scared. My friends are scared of mobilisation. They are hiding or leaving the country.”

Another Russian youth added: “There have been sanctions, and some brands have left the country.

“At some point, it will cause a crisis here. It’ll hit Russia harder than other countries.”

A Russian military veteran, who fought in Chechnya, complained about the treatment of soldiers: “What did I get in return? A pension of $50 per month. How is that okay?”

