Tide turns against Putin as Russians claim war has humiliated

People on the streets of Moscow have been quizzed on what Russia had gained from its war with Ukraine, as Russians gradually turn against Vladimir Putin’s invasion. Many rebuked the war, telling Radio Free Europe that a crisis was looming in Russia. One Russian citizen said that they did not see any gains in the war, adding: “I only see losses.”
A young woman responded: “Everyone is scared. My friends are scared of mobilisation. They are hiding or leaving the country.”
Another Russian youth added: “There have been sanctions, and some brands have left the country.
“At some point, it will cause a crisis here. It’ll hit Russia harder than other countries.”
A Russian military veteran, who fought in Chechnya, complained about the treatment of soldiers: “What did I get in return? A pension of $50 per month. How is that okay?”
A middle-aged man told Radio Free Europe: “Russia has lost the lives of its soldiers. What has it gained? For me personally, losses outweigh any gains.”
Another man echoed this sentiment: “Russia has lost its friends and reputation.”
As the majority of those interviewed criticised the war, one man summed it up: “Russia has gained nothing at all.
“The grief of mothers, young people dying on both sides. Lots of civilians have been killed.”
The cap, approved on Friday, is aimed at stopping countries from paying more than $60 (£48) for a barrel of seaborne Russian crude oil.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the price cap would hit Russians in the pockets and further constrain the Russian President’s finances.
Ms Yellon said the cap would “limit the revenues he’s using to fund his brutal invasion”.
She added: “With Russia’s economy already contracting and its budget increasingly stretched thin, the price cap will immediately cut into Putin’s most important source of revenue.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would “not accept” the price cap.
Meanwhile, on the battlefield, the head of the Luhansk region Serhiy Haidai confirmed that the Ukrainian army had recaptured 13 settlements in the region.
