Titanic – Leonardo DiCaprio ‘was just so negative’ at his screen

Cameron continued: “There was a meeting with Leo and then there was a screen test with Leo. The meeting was funny because I am sitting in my conference room, waiting to meet an actor. And I look around, and all the women in the entire office are in the meeting… they all wanted to meet Leo. It was hysterical!”

The Titanic director said how Leo charmed everyone and so invited him back with Kate to check on their chemistry as Jack and Rose. However, the 21-year-old rising star didn’t get what he was expecting.

The filmmaker added: “He came back a couple of days later and I had the camera set up to record the video. He didn’t know he was going to test. He thought it was another meeting to meet Kate. So I said, ‘Okay, we’ll just go in the next room, and we’ll run some lines and I’ll video it.’ And he said, ‘You mean, I’m reading?’ And I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘Oh, I don’t read.’ I shook his hand and said, ‘Thanks for coming, bye.’”

READ MORE: Titanic ending: Kate Winslet set moment went from ‘TERROR’ to hilarity