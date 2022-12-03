Today In Metal History December 3rd, 2022OZZY OSBOURNE,

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Duane Roland (MOLLY HATCHET) – December 3rd, 1953 – June 19th, 2006

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 74th

OZZY OSBOURNE (BLACK SABBATH) – December 3rd, 1948 (photo credit above: Mike Bax)

Happy 73rd

Mickey Thomas (JEFFERSON STARSHIP, STARSHIP) – December 3rd, 1949

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 57th

THE BEATLES’ Rubber Soul – December 3rd, 1965

Happy 57th

THE WHO’s My Generation – December 3rd, 1965

Happy 51st

THE ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA’s Electric Light Orchestra – December 3rd, 1971

Happy 39th

SLAYER’s Show No Mercy – December 3rd, 1983

Happy 39th

SLADE’s The Amazing Kamikaze Syndrome

39 years ago today (December 3rd, 1983) SLADE releases their 11th studio album, The Amazing Kamikaze Syndrome. Cuz of the success of the QUIET RIOT cover of ”Cum On Feel The Noize” earlier that year (March 11th), CBS releases the same Slade album in North America the following March calling it Keep Your Hands Off My Power Supply, powered by the great tunes ”Run Runaway” and “My Oh My”.

Happy 13th

MASTER’S HAMMER’s Mantras – December 3rd, 2009

Happy 12th

SEVENTH WONDER’s The Great Escape – December 3rd, 2010

THEATRES DES VAMPIRES’ Moonlight Waltz – December 3rd, 2010