Categories
Business

Today In Metal History December 3rd, 2022OZZY OSBOURNE,

Today In Metal History 🤘 December 3rd, 2022🤘OZZY OSBOURNE, SLAYER, THE BEATLES, THE WHO

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Duane Roland (MOLLY HATCHET) – December 3rd, 1953 – June 19th, 2006

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 74th
OZZY OSBOURNE (BLACK SABBATH) – December 3rd, 1948 (photo credit above: Mike Bax)

Happy 73rd
Mickey Thomas (JEFFERSON STARSHIP, STARSHIP) – December 3rd, 1949

v

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 57th
THE BEATLES’ Rubber Soul – December 3rd, 1965

Happy 57th
THE WHO’s My Generation – December 3rd, 1965

Happy 51st
THE ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA’s Electric Light Orchestra – December 3rd, 1971

Happy 39th
SLAYER’s Show No Mercy – December 3rd, 1983 

Today In Metal History December 3rd, 2022OZZY OSBOURNE,

Happy 39th

SLADE’s The Amazing Kamikaze Syndrome
39 years ago today (December 3rd, 1983) SLADE releases their 11th studio album, The Amazing Kamikaze Syndrome. Cuz of the success of the QUIET RIOT cover of ”Cum On Feel The Noize” earlier that year (March 11th), CBS releases the same Slade album in North America the following March calling it Keep Your Hands Off My Power Supply, powered by the great tunes ”Run Runaway” and “My Oh My”. 

Happy 13th
MASTER’S HAMMER’s Mantras – December 3rd, 2009

Happy 12th 
SEVENTH WONDER’s The Great Escape – December 3rd, 2010
THEATRES DES VAMPIRES’ Moonlight Waltz – December 3rd, 2010

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.