Top 10 Machine Learning Engineering Jobs for 6-Figure Salaries in

Machine Learning Engineering jobs make the dreams of 6-figure salaries possible

One of the top most evolving technologies in the world today is Machine Learning. The need for experts in machine learning has grown significantly and Engineers are in the urge for 6-figure salaries. The top 10 Machine Learning Engineering jobs that are highly paid in recent times are more in the competitive zone.

However, the wage package is not the only consideration if you’re hoping to land one of the greatest machine learning jobs in India. An appealing career should have the potential for growth, job security, and a good reputation. As the industry’s demand grows, people are adapting to them by raising their Machine Learning skills and abilities thus obtaining new credentials.

Let’s know about the Top 10 Machine Learning Engineering Jobs that can fetch 6-figure salaries in 2023 –

Machine learning Engineer – The ML Engineer should work on creating, fixing, and maintaining software applications for machine learning that are created in the Python ecosystem. Work on improving the current machine learning frameworks and libraries. Recognize the needs, facts, and business of the client and focus on creating the best ML solutions. The average machine learning salary in India is ₹691,892. Research engineer – The main responsibility of research engineers is the creation of new technological goods through the use of research and engineering knowledge, these professionals enhance the current systems and procedures. The average research engineer’s salary in India is ₹709,823. Computer vision engineer – Working with deep learning architectures and image analysis algorithms is part of this job. Platforms for image processing and visualization are developed by computer vision engineers using their problem-solving skills. The average computer vision engineer salary in India is ₹528,464. Data engineer – Their main duty is to create information systems for data gathering, creating data processing, the transformation of data, discovering hidden patterns in data through data mining, modeling, and migration of data, etc. The average data engineer salary in India is ₹868,951. Software developer – Machine Learning – One must be capable of developing scalable machine learning solutions, dealing with technological challenges, and producing high-quality software and should be able to design and develop ML applications. Machine Learning Engineer salary in India ranges between ₹ 3.5 Lakhs to ₹ 21.5 Lakhs with an average annual salary of ₹ 7.5 Lakhs. Algorithm engineer – Responsibilities include a variety of computer algorithm-related aspects, including design, analysis, implementation, optimization, and experimental evaluation. The average Algorithm engineer salary in India is Rs 7,32,301. Machine Learning Engineer Revenue Science –They be responsible for effective AB testing, accurate candidate ranking, and visualizations. Investigate new traffic, mitigate, the effects of selection bias, and implement effective budget pacing and also responsible for working on projects from start to finish, an average annual salary of Machine Learning Engineer Revenue Science ₹ 7.2-7.5 Lakhs. Data Science Engineer – It is their responsibility to extract meaning and interpret the data. They use a variety of statistical and machine-learning techniques to accomplish this. The insights provided by data scientists are extremely valuable to business decision-makers. It is not only one of the highest-paying machine learning jobs in India, but it is also one of the most fast-paced. The average data science engineer salary in India is ₹698,413. Image Processing and Machine Learning Engineer – Knowledge of edge detection, object detection, image classification, and image segmentation using tools are required. Knowledge of Python Web Frameworks is an important requirement. Image Processing Engineer salary in India ranges between ₹ 1.1 Lakhs to ₹ 10.0 Lakhs with an average annual salary of ₹ 4.1 Lakhs. Machine Learning Interns – Advanced SQL knowledge and experience working with relational databases are required. The ability to learn and apply new concepts is required. The average salary for a Machine Learning intern in India is 3.1 Lakhs but it however depends on the skills and knowledge.

Conclusion – However these are not only the highest paying machine learning jobs in India, but they are the most fast-paced jobs in recent times and this is giving hope for the future development of the engineers.