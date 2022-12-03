Top Of The Pops Christmas special ‘axed’ by BBC after 57 years



Fearne Cotton and Reggie Yates have presented the Xmas special (Picture: BBC)

The BBC has reportedly canceled the Top Of The Pops Christmas special after gracing our screens for nearly six decades.

The original music chart television programme started broadcasting weekly in 1964 and was the world’s longest-running weekly music show.

However, TV bosses decided to give the beloved show, which saw performances from the world’s biggest artists, the chop in 2006 and instead it became an annual special during the festive period.

Over the years, the Christmas edition of the British show has seen the likes of Danish band Aqua reunite to perform mega hit Barbie Girl and iconic bands such as The Beatles and the Spice Girls have taken to the stage.

Meanwhile, presenters for the TOTP Xmas spectacular have included Fearne Cotton, 41, Reggie Yates, 39, Clara Amfo, 38, and I’m A Celebrity runner-up Jordan North, 32.

But despite holding a special place in viewers’ hearts, the Line of Duty broadcaster has decided to cancel Top of The Pops Christmas special after 57 years, reportedly due to budget concerns.



The Beatles performed multiple times on TOTP(Picture: Chris Walter)

A source told The Sun: ‘Beeb bosses felt the cost involved in creating a one-off show like this were too high to justify.

‘Creating the studio and bringing together a string of artists to perform for just this programme required a disproportionate amount of resources.

‘But it will be seen as the sad end of an era by millions of Brits who saw it as a Christmas Day must-watch along with the Queen’s Speech.’



Top Of The Pops is still the world’s longest-running weekly music TV show (Picture: Redferns)

However, the BBC still does have a bumper line-up for Xmas, including a special with Sir Cliff Richard.

The We Don’t Talk Anymore crooner will front a one-hour special, which will see the 82-year-old perform his classic festive hits.

As well as singing, Sir Cliff will chat to Sara Cox at the iconic Abbey Road Studios about his 64-year career.



The Temptation are among the artists to have performed on TOTP (Picture: Redferns)

Elsewhere, Mrs Brown’s Boys will return for another yuletide special along with Call The Midwife, EastEnders, Bad Education, Ghosts, Malory Towers, Motherland, The Cleaner, Inside No 9, and Detectorists.

The corporation has also confirmed a Strictly Come Dancing special after last year’s spin-off proved a ratings hit and claimed the most viewers outside of the Queen’s Christmas message.

The celebrity dancing show saw pop star Anne-Marie and her professional dance partner Graziano Di Prima win, with an average of 5.8 million viewers tuning in.

Metro.co.uk has contacted the BBC for comment.

