Top tips future retirees must ‘bear in mind’

With retired individuals or those on the cusp of retirement looking for ways to cut costs, Express.co.uk also gained insight from the Royal College of Occupational Therapists, who shared several tips to help.

One occupational therapist said: “An insulated mug can help to keep our drinks warm and help to warm us up when commuting in the car, or at home to save those energy bills!

“Keeping the drink warmer for longer cuts out the task of having to warm our drinks up again in the microwave when time has run away with us.”

Another suggested: “Get using your slow cooker! Not only does it save your own energy with reduced prep time, but it also uses less electricity than other cooking methods!”