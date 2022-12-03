Transfer news LIVE latest Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool

Rio Ferdinand has revealed that he directly asked Cristiano Ronaldo recently on where his next club will be, but the Portugal forward refused to give anything away.

Ferdinand played with Ronaldo together at Old Trafford, winning multiple trophies under Sir Alex Ferguson, and kept a close relationship.

But not even the former England international has been able to get Ronaldo to give him any update on where his next club might be.

“I’ve tried to weasel it out of him but he won’t tell me. He’s said he’s only thinking about the World Cup and he will think about the transfer after that,” Ferdinand said on BBC.