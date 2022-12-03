Troubled union: Apple’s China problem

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:

As China’s COVID-lockdown protests spread, Apple is finally being forced to address its dependence on Beijing, said Tim Culpan in Bloomberg. Last week, fighting broke out at a massive factory complex nicknamed “iPhone City” in Zhengzhou, where footage of violent scenes showed “white-clad storm troopers in protective gear beating people, while hordes of workers fight back.” For weeks, workers had been “confined to their dorms, starved of reliable information, denied adequate food, and fearing for their safety.” The 200,000-person industrial metropolis is owned by Taiwan’s Foxconn, but it has been making iPhones since 2007. The unrest there is “likely to result in a production shortfall of close to 6 million iPhone Pro units this year.” The conflict might “have been avoided if Apple and its suppliers” had had “sufficient backup options.” But China still produces roughly 95 percent of Apple’s iPhones, despite “mounting evidence that such concentration is a major political and economic risk.”

“It’s no coincidence that Apple’s rise from near bankruptcy in the 1990s has closely followed China’s economic ascent,” said Tripp Mickle in The New York Times. In many ways, Apple “pioneered a best-of-both-worlds business model: Products designed in California were assembled inexpensively in China and sold to the country’s growing middle class.” Over time, it has added more Chinese components to its products at lower prices. In recent years, however, those ties “have turned into a liability,” and Washington is “watching carefully what goes into its products.” Apple can “no longer afford to ignore its China problem,” said Helen Raleigh in The Federalist. It’s not just the moral hypocrisy of turning a blind eye to China’s environmental and human rights issues. It’s that Apple has tied its supply chain and profitability to “the mercy of one man — China’s dictator for life, Xi Jinping.”