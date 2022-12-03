Two pets rescued from Jefferson City house fire

JEFFERSON CITY – No injuries were reported after a structure fire in Jefferson City Friday.

The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to the fire in the 400 block of Atchison Street.

First arriving fire units found heavy black smoke coming from the front door and basement of a small home, according to a news release.

Units quickly confirmed that the resident had exited the home and no one else was inside.

Firefighters entered the basement of the structure and quickly extinguished the fire. They rescued two pets from the upper story of the home that were unharmed, according to the release.

The fire was caused by a malfunctioning appliance, JCFD said. The fire damage was limited to the basement, and there was smoke damage throughout the home.

The JCFD responded with five fire apparatus and two chief officers, and Cole County EMS responded with an ambulance and a chief officer.

The resident is being assisted by the American Red Cross, JCFD said.