Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora: The Big Fight Preview | DAZN News

Tyson Fury had suggested he would never get back in the ring for a professional boxing match after defeating Dilian Whyte back in April to defend his strap.

That ended in a routine sixth-round knockout against his mandatory challenger, and it had been speculated that the only thing that would bring him back was an undisputed scrap against fellow champion, Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk.

However he is now back in the ring against his old foe, Derek Chisora.

The pair have fought twice previously, with Fury winning both fights, and after back-to-back defeats to New Zealander Joseph Parker, he has unexpectedly been given a shot for a world championship, though he did recently beat Kubrat Pulev.

Here is everything you need to know ahead Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora.

Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora coverage

Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora weigh-in results

On Friday evening, Fury weighed in at 268lbs, four pounds heavier than his clash with Dillian Whyte.

Chisora came in at 260lbs,

When is Fury vs. Chisora? date, start time

Date: Saturday, December 3

Saturday, December 3 Main card: 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT

12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT Main event ringwalks (approx): 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. GMT

The main card is set to get underway at 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. GMT. These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

What channel/stream is Fury vs. Chisora?

U.S.: ESPN+

ESPN+ UK: BT Sport Box Office

The fight will be broadcast on BT Sport Box Office in the UK, and for viewers in the US they can watch it on ESPN+ – click here to sign up now.

Where is the Fury vs. Chisora fight?

The fight will be staged at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

Tyson Fury record and bio

Nationality: British

British Date of Birth: August 12, 1988

August 12, 1988 Height: 6′ 9″

6′ 9″ Reach: 85″

85″ Total Fights: 33

33 Record: 32-0-1 (23 KOs)

Derek Chisora Record and Bio

Nationality: British

British Date of Birth: December 29, 1982

December 29, 1982 Height: 6′ 1.5″

6′ 1.5″ Reach: 74″

74″ Total Fights: 45

45 Record: 33-12 (23 KOs)

Fury vs. Chisora fight card