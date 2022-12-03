Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora: The Big Fight Preview | DAZN News

The WBC heavyweight champion is back.
Tyson Fury had suggested he would never get back in the ring for a professional boxing match after defeating Dilian Whyte back in April to defend his strap.
That ended in a routine sixth-round knockout against his mandatory challenger, and it had been speculated that the only thing that would bring him back was an undisputed scrap against fellow champion, Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk.
However he is now back in the ring against his old foe, Derek Chisora.
The pair have fought twice previously, with Fury winning both fights, and after back-to-back defeats to New Zealander Joseph Parker, he has unexpectedly been given a shot for a world championship, though he did recently beat Kubrat Pulev.
Here is everything you need to know ahead Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora.
Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora coverage
Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora weigh-in results
On Friday evening, Fury weighed in at 268lbs, four pounds heavier than his clash with Dillian Whyte.
Chisora came in at 260lbs,
When is Fury vs. Chisora? date, start time
- Date: Saturday, December 3
- Main card: 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT
- Main event ringwalks (approx): 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. GMT
The main card is set to get underway at 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. GMT. These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.
What channel/stream is Fury vs. Chisora?
- U.S.: ESPN+
- UK: BT Sport Box Office
The fight will be broadcast on BT Sport Box Office in the UK, and for viewers in the US they can watch it on ESPN+ – click here to sign up now.
Where is the Fury vs. Chisora fight?
The fight will be staged at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.
Tyson Fury record and bio
- Nationality: British
- Date of Birth: August 12, 1988
- Height: 6′ 9″
- Reach: 85″
- Total Fights: 33
- Record: 32-0-1 (23 KOs)
Derek Chisora Record and Bio
- Nationality: British
- Date of Birth: December 29, 1982
- Height: 6′ 1.5″
- Reach: 74″
- Total Fights: 45
- Record: 33-12 (23 KOs)
Fury vs. Chisora fight card
- Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora; For Fury’s WBC heavyweight title
- Daniel Dubois vs Kevin Lerena; For Dubois’ WBA (Regular) heavyweight title
- Yvan Mendy vs Denys Berinchyk; Lightweight
- Karol Itauma vs Vladimir Belujsky; Light heavyweight
- Isaac Lowe vs Sandeep Singh Bhatti; Featherweight
- Royston Barney Smith vs Cruz Perez; Super featherweight
- Hosea Burton vs TBA; Light heavyweight
Source link