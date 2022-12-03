U.S. defense secretary accuses Russia of ‘deliberate cruelty’ in

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) – U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday accused Russia of “deliberate cruelty” in its war in Ukraine, saying Moscow was intentionally targeting civilians.

“With deliberate cruelty, Russia is putting civilians and civilian targets in its gunsights,” Austin told the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California.

“Russian attacks have left children dead, schools shattered, and hospitals smashed,” he said.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Eric Beech

