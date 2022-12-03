



The Biden administration is prepared to restart talks with Russia over a nuclear arms treaty despite the Kremlin’s decision to postpone negotiations planned for earlier this week, the State Department said Friday. The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty is the sole remaining strategic nuclear arms control treaty between Washington and Moscow, but its future has been called into question as tensions rise over the war in Ukraine.

Also Friday, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said it was nearing a deal between Ukraine and Russia to protect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Russia seized the facility soon after it invaded, and repeated shelling at and around the site has raised fears of a global nuclear catastrophe.

“We are almost there. Believe me … Now we have a proposal on the table which simply put is aiming to stop the folly of bombing the largest nuclear power plant in Europe,” International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi said, according to Reuters.

4. From our correspondents

After Kherson, Ukraine’s military ponders new push south and east: Much attention is now shifting to the Zaporizhzhia region, to the southern front line less than 100 miles north of the Azov Sea, where Ukrainians are eager to sever the “land bridge” connecting mainland Russia to Crimea, which Russia invaded and illegally annexed in 2014, write Samantha Schmidt and Serhii Korolchuk for The Post.

The Kremlin is also gearing up for a fight and building up more fortified defensive positions. “Everyone is talking about Zaporizhzhia. Everyone,” said military analyst Konrad Muzyka.