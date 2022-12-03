Ultimate Warrior & Hulk Hogan’s Complicated Real Life

There are very few figures in professional wrestling who captured fans’ imaginations quite like Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior. Hogan was the defining star of WWE’s national expansion and Golden Era—not only the world champion for so much of this period, but the undeniable face of the company who became a household name, even for folks who didn’t follow sports entertainment.





Warrior was in the top tier of supporting players during this era—a colorful character who, at his peak, stood alongside people like Andre the Giant, Randy Savage, and Ted Dibiase as icons fans immediately link to this time in wrestling. Hogan and Warrior had a particularly interesting relationship with one another, both on and off-screen.

The Ultimate Warrior And Hulk Hogan’s History As On-Screen Opponents And Partners

From the mid-1980s straight into 1990, Hulk Hogan was WWE’s top star and the babyface all other booking revolved around. Meanwhile, The Ultimate Warrior rose to become the clear number two top hero. While he may not have been as objectively talented as an in-ring performer or talker as a number of his peers, a combination of his incredible look, connection with fans, and how well-protected he was in terms of wins and losses made him a huge star.

WWE set the stage for a dream match between these two at WrestleMania 6. Looking back, fans know Hogan had a reputation for politicking behind the scenes, so it does say something about Hogan’s belief in Warrior that he was on board for this then-rare babyface vs. babyface showdown, let alone that he was game to put over Warrior cleanly on the biggest stage possible. Fast forwarding to 1998, Hogan maintained his faith in Warrior as a draw in advocating for WCW to sign him and reprise their feud there (despite far less successful results in terms of storyline or match quality).

Hogan and Warrior also found themselves allied in storylines more than once. WWE SummerSlam 1991 featured the two teaming up against Sgt. Slaughter and his Triangle of Terror Unit in a main event billed as The Match Made in Hell. Moreover, when Warrior returned from a prolonged absence, it was to save The Hulkster from a beat down at the hands of Sid Justice and Papa Shango at the end of WrestleMania 8.

Real Life Tensions Between Hulk Hogan And The Ultimate Warrior

Despite Hulk Hogan proselytizing that people should never work themselves into a shoot, he did find himself at real life odds with his on-screen rival, The Ultimate Warrior. It started after Hogan put Warrior over for the WWE Championship. There was a working theory that the two might co-star for WWE as top stars on the same level—meaning double the viable headliners for house shows and double the merchandise sales. Warrior might also be someone to hold down the fort while The Hulkster tested the waters in Hollywood.

As documented by Bleacher Report, the situation between the two, as well as Warrior and WWE on the whole, began to deteriorate because Warrior resented making less money than Hogan. This came to a head with Warrior demanding what he considered back pay for not making as much as he thought he should before he’d work the main event of SummerSlam 1991 alongside Hogan. As Vince McMahon discussed in the WWE’s The Self-Destruction of The Ultimate Warrior documentary, he paid Warrior what he needed to and then couldn’t wait to send Warrior home after he’d worked the advertised match.

Speaking of the Self-Destruction documentary, Hogan was among the chorus of voices who knocked Warrior multiple times throughout the production, including blaming him for the failings of their WCW feud. That led to Warrior speaking out against Hogan in different shoot environments, and an ongoing war of words between the two ensued in the years to follow.

The Final Interactions Between The Ultimate Warrior And Hulk Hogan

The Ultimate Warrior and Hulk Hogan crossed paths over WrestleMania 30 weekend—the weekend when Warrior accepted an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, and less than a week before Warrior wound up passing. Hogan discussed in the more flattering WWE-produced documentary, Warrior: The Ultimate Legend, that they ran into one another on WrestleMania Sunday and made amends for their past issues.

Though the camera crew caught a bit of their exchange—mostly Hogan apologizing and Warrior accepting it—Warrior's widow Dana would question Hogan's sincerity afterward. In a formal statement as well as an interview with HannibalTV, she suggested Hogan was just trying to present a good image of himself. She specifically claimed Hogan never offered her any condolences, unlike a number of other figures from the wrestling world, and that the kindness he offered publicly was all posturing.

Clearly, the relationship between Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior is complicated. For wrestling fans of a certain generation, their names will always remain linked. Nonetheless, professional jealousies and personal slights drove a wedge between them, not mention the nuanced matter of how sincere Hogan actually was in making peace with Warrior in his final days—a matter only Hogan himself can know the full truth about.