Uruguay’s Jose Gimenez ‘faces 15-match ban’ after elbowing FIFA

Uruguay defender Jose Gimenez may be set to face a 15-match ban for his explosive reaction to his nation’s exit from the World Cup. Uruguay failed to score the extra goal needed against Ghana to qualify them for the next round on Friday.

Players and staff were in tears on the sidelines as the final whistle drew nearer. But those tears soon turned to anger from many players on the pitch with Gimenez needing to be held back from getting too close to the match officials.

FIFA bosses came onto the pitch to try and diffuse the situation with the referees trying to escape down the tunnel. Gimenez was furious and tried to chase them down and footage appeared to show the Atletico Madrid defender place an elbow into a FIFA official’s head.

Mundo Deportivo now claim that Gimenez could be banned for 15 games if the FIFA competition director lodges an official report.