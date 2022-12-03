Valorant map Split returns in patch 6.0 after lengthy hiatus

A new year means a new Valorant map rotation, as well as the highly-anticipated return of axed map Split, which is being reintroduced to the FPS game‘s location pool after several months on the bench.

Split was removed from Valorant’s ranked and unrated modes on June 16 2022, and hasn’t made an appearance since. Citing factors like “player sentiment, time since release, past and future planned updates, what the map brings in terms of strategic variance, as well as where Pearl fits into all of it (to name a few),” Split has been relegated to the shadows and has remained there ever since – until now.

Split will return in patch 6.0 “with a few updates” in response to fan feedback. “Lots of you wanted it back and it makes sense with the other pool shifts,” level designer Joe ‘Pearl Hogbash’ Lansford writes. “We’re looking forward to seeing how everyone plays the map with all the new agents and meta shifts that have happened since Split left the rotation.”

As one map enters, others are removed, with Bind and Breeze being disabled in both solo queue and ranked. “For Breeze, we feel like this map has some room to improve in terms of agents and team comp

diversity, as well as some opportunities for simplification of the space,” Lansford comments.

“And for Bind, it’s mostly about strategic diversity. We’d like to open up more play around the teleporters and potentially rethink how teams execute, and defend against executes, on both sites.”

He does highlight that “like Split, these maps won’t be gone forever,” but there’s no re-release date at this time.

As someone who thrives on Bind the announcement is a little disappointing, but it gives me the opportunity to try and work on some of the maps I’m less confident in. Additionally, I used to love Split (especially as Astra) so I can’t wait to see what changes Riot has made.

If you’re looking to get prepared for Split’s return, make sure you load in one of the best Valorant crosshairs to help you pop heads and take names. If you want to add a little more flair to your cosmetic arsenal, we’ve also got the dates of the next Valorant Night market, where you can maybe score a bargain on one of your favourite skins.