Venus Williams drops hints at tennis return in 2023

Venus Williams will most likely make her return in 2023 as she doesn’t plan on saying goodbye to tennis just yet.

Williams has not played much this year due to various injuries and just not playing tennis but she’s very determined to play in 2023 as she explained in a recent YouTube video. Williams explained that she’s planning on plying but she’ll let people when:

“A lot of people have been asking me… ‘are you gonna play

again?’ I love tennis and I would like to play again and I will let you

know exactly when.

I’ve been honestly hitting the court a lot and let me tell you

when I hit the court… right after the doubles match that we played at

the US Open. I immediately booked the court the next day and I went to

every single practice in New York. I hit indoors and I’ve been hitting

ever since.”