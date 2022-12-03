Vladimir Putin’s ‘only hope’ rest in talks with Ukraine claims

Former US commander Ben Hodges has claimed Russian forces are “absolutely getting crushed” in Ukraine as winter moves in. During a radio interview in the UK, the former Lieutenant General advised Putin that Russia’s only hope was now to accept defeat and negotiate with Ukraine.

Retired US commander Mark Hertling believes Ukraine is “holding the upper hand” against Russia in terms of fighting in winter.

Temperatures are falling in Ukraine with soldiers on both sides facing fighting in freezing conditions.

Mr Hertling told CNN: “The weather plays an equal part on both sides truthfully, but what you’re talking about is the preparedness and the discipline within the force.

“What we’ve seen in the Russian force so far is a lack of discipline, a lack of leadership, poorly equipped.