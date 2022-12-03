WATCH: Call of Duty Player Achieves Rare Milestone in Warzone 2,

The first season of 2022’s Call of Duty went live a few weeks ago and all the hardcore lovers of the iconic franchise have already begun their adventures in this year’s Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2. Speaking of the latter, then the battle royale just witnessed a new record being set within a month of its global debut.

Everyone knows that getting a Nuke in Call of Duty is a big achievement. And if such a victory is obtained in a title like Warzone 2, then the feeling becomes even more special. But how about getting it as a solo warrior? Well, someone has now succeeded in doing exactly that.

Streamer Manu reportedly becomes the first Solo Nuke champion in Call of Duty Warzone 2

Tactical Nuke is a mighty weapon of destruction for any player who’s able to have it. In CoD franchise, its significance and impact are unmatched and undisputed. The Nuke gives the ability to obliterate everyone on a given map. As a result, the player who’s able to use it registers a thumping victory over the opponents.

When it comes to Call of Duty Warzone 2, there happens to be a special contract one needs to complete in order to get the Nuke working. Although the tasks involved are not impossible to accomplish, they are also not a child’s play either. One can say that being in a squad is a necessity to succeed in the mission of obtaining the Nuke. But streamer Manu, known as ShuKzNorris on Twitter, probably doesn’t agree.

Recently, he shared a tweet on the social media platform while reportedly claiming to be the world’s first solo nuke champion in Call of Duty Warzone 2. Simply put, the individual managed to get the weapon and register a big victory while being a solo player during his entire quest.

Moreover, Manu also mentioned that to accomplish this mammoth task, he spent 10 hours a day in last week. Plus, on the day of actually activating the Nuke, he spent five hours. While there are many players now who have managed to get this killstreak, most of them have done it while being in different squads. Taking that into consideration, Manu’s achievement is really special and rare, to say the least.

Warzone 2 is now available as a free-to-play title on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC.

