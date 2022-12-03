

Web3 Infrastructure Firm Ankr Attacked After Hacker Minted 10T aBNBc



Earlier today, Web3 infrastructure platform Ankr was reportedly hacked for millions of dollars. Reports reveal that the hacker has apparently minted 10 trillion Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB (aBNBc).

The platform has confirmed the attack on its Twitter handle.

Our aBNB token has been exploited, and we are currently working with exchanges to immediately halt trading. — Ankr (@ankr) December 2, 2022

Crypto journalist Colin Wu stated that the person behind the unknown wallet exploited Ankr loopho

