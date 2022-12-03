Categories
“Wednesday” Stars Jenna Ortega And Emma Myers Addressed Shipping


Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers, who play Wednesday and Enid on the Netflix show Wednesday, addressed fan shipping of their characters.

Yup, folks are sensing a grumpy/sunshine, enemies-to-lovers vibe from the characters — with the hashtag of their couple name, “Wenclair,” already getting 754.8 million views on TikTok.

According to Pride, the publication spoke to Jenna at a press event, and she said, “In a perfect world, we would have been a thing.”

In response to Jenna’s reported words, Emma replied, “I always say, ‘And they were roommates!'”

Indeed, Emma referenced the old Vine which has become a shorthand for queer pairings on certain corners of the internet.

In fact, Emma has previously said that she and Jenna would quote “and they were roommates” during filming. “Jenna and I would say that all the time to each other. And that’s all that needs to be said — I think that gets the message across,” she told Elite Daily.

When Jenna was previously asked why she thinks Wednesday is seen as a queer icon, she replied, “I think because she’s a badass. She’s cool, she’s got a nice sense of style, but she’s somebody who embraces her differences and isn’t out to please anybody. I feel like that’s a really, really powerful thing to see. I feel like people want to see powerful women with powerful women.”

Take from this what you will!



