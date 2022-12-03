When sport remembers the environment

Tadious Manyepo in LILONGWE, Malawi

THE rains are pounding incessantly.

Hordes of immaculately dressed athletes are sheltered in tents pitched outside their dormitories at the Nalikule Education College on the outskirts of Lilongwe.

Ten countries – Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi, eSwatini, Angola, South Africa, Zambia, Botswana, Namibia and Comoros – are all represented.

Unperturbed, high-ranking dignitaries, including Zimbabwe’s Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Tino Machakaire, continue with their programme.

They are planting tree seedlings on a vast portion of land which would be known as the Africa Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 park. This programme is part of the AUSC Region 5 Games which are currently underway here.

It’s not the first time this is happening.

It’s the culture of the region to plant trees on the sidelines of this biennial jamboree.

They have done this in more than seven editions of this meet.

The AUSC Region 5 Games are more than just a display of sporting talent by youngsters under the age of 20 in Southern Africa.

The environment they live and work in should also be preserved.

AUSC Region 5, chief executive, Stanley Mutoya, who presided over yesterday’s ceremony said environment preservation has become inseparable from the AUSC Region 5.

“We are doing all this to demonstrate the value of sport in conserving the environment.

“We need our environment to maintain its status and our sportsmen and sportswomen are symbolically demonstrating the role of sport in preserving our environment,” said Mutoya.

“Sport is a tool which is used for social change. As Africans and the people in this region, we need to take a front row in preserving the environment to combat climate change.

“It’s not only by planting trees that we can help the environment. We should also minimise pollution by cleaning water bodies and land.

“We should minimise degradation of our environment”.

Machakaire hailed the initiative.

“You look at the scope and significance of the initiative and just say, well.

“I am happy to be part of this progressive experience. I have actually planted a tree in Malawi so has the rest of Team Zimbabwe,” said Machakaire.

“This is a tree planting season back home and I would like to challenge sportspersons to also actively participate in tree planting.

“We cannot do sports well without an environment which is also well-kempt”.

Meanwhile, the national Under-20 netball team (the Young Gems) are aware of the task that lies ahead as they aim to conquer the Africa Union Sports Council Region 5 Games.

They are currently walking with a spring in their step after winning the Tri-Nations championship played in Blantyre, Malawi, in June.

The Simba Mlambo-coached charges came out tops in their contest against Malawi and Namibia.

But five countries will be up against them as they bid to win gold in the biennial meet which was officially opened by Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera at the Bingu National Stadium yesterday.

The Young Gems open their campaign against Zambia tomorrow with Mlambo upbeat with his team’s prospects.

“I think having won the Tri-Nations in Blantyre last June, we will go into these African Union Sports Council Region 5 Games with a spring in our step.

“Obviously that puts us under some bit of pressure given the countries we have beaten before – Malawi and Namibia – will be out to exert revenge,” said Mlambo.

“The other teams like defending AUSC Region 5 champions South Africa and Botswana are formidable outfits and we will need to be at our best to be able to beat them.

“My team is on the right path, we have made a lot of progress and we are up there.

“It’s a sport and anything can happen but we believe in our abilities and we are confident we will go all the way and win the ultimate medal. We need to take each game as it comes and see what happens”.

Mlambo said his team has a combination of determination and experience which could prove to be key in Zimbabwe’s quest for gold.

He said the Young Gems should bring their A-Game while minimising mistakes in the middle of the court. “Generally, we have a tried and tested team with eight players retaining their place from the team that won the Tri-Nations championship. We have added just four new faces but we don’t have any doubt they will be equal to the task.

“We are working to perfect our shooting, putting away the turn-overs, those things. We are also working on our speed and defence.”

Captain Faith Mutero said her teammates should be wary of all the teams they are playing.

“This is a game of chances. You concede a point and you get a chance to draw level. The effort which should be made in mid-court should be up to scratch.

“We need to be perfect in the ring. We have to make sure we take all our chances while forcing opponents to make more mistakes,” said Mutero.

“Look, we have been here in Malawi last June where we won the Tri-Nations championship against Malawi and Namibia.

“Netball is a team sport and we are all aware that we need to play the game for each other. We need to fight for the country, defend our flag and hoist the badge.

“We should take each game as it comes. We have to aim for the ultimate prize which is a gold medal.”

After playing Zambia tomorrow, Zimbabwe will take on Botswana on Monday before they face off against the host nation on Tuesday.

The Young Gems tackle Namibia on Wednesday before they conclude their business against powerhouses South Africa on December 8.

The Young Gems squad

Thandazile Ndlovu, Beyonce Ndaradzi, Queen Mubaira, Gomezgani Luwe, Ruvimbo Pawandiwa, Faith Mutero, Natasha Rwambiwa, Praise Garira, Lethukuthula Khumalo, Esther Kasiku, Nikki Mandeya, Thandiwe Mashore.