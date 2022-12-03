Warning: Major spoilers for Firefly Lane Season 2 ahead.

Netflix dropped Part 1 of Firefly Lane‘s two-part sophomore season today, and fans who’ve sped through the nine episodes have a lot of questions.

Season 2, Part 2 — which will consist of seven episodes — premieres in 2023. But because Part 1 ended on several major cliffhangers, fans can’t help but to wonder if there’s enough time to tie the story together in a satisfying way, or if there’s hope for Firefly Lane Season 3.

The drama, based on novels by Kristin Hannah, follows Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke) and Tully Hart’s (Katherine Heigl) friendship over the course of 30 years. With help from flashbacks starring Ali Skovbye as Young Tully and Roan Curtis as Young Kate, we see the dynamic duo share ups, downs, romances, heartbreaks, trauma, and celebrations throughout the decades. But if you breezed through Season 2’s first nine episodes, you know that they end with Tully and Kate’s lives in complete disarray. (Spoilers incoming!) The two aren’t on speaking terms anymore, Tully is headed to Antarctica for a new career opportunity, and Kate just learned she has aggressive Stage 3 breast cancer.

Can all of those bombshells be successfully explored and resolved in just seven episodes? Or will Firefly Lane return for Season 3 on Netflix? Read on to see if Season 2 if truly the end for this moving series.

Will There Be a Season 3 of Firefly Lane on Netflix?

As noted, though we’re only nine episodes into Season 2, there’s still so much for Firefly Lane to sort out before the series ends. So does that mean there will be a Season 3 of Firefly Lane? Sadly, no. The plan is still to conclude the series with Season 2, which is supersized to be 16 episodes total. On October 3, 2022, Netflix announced that Season 2 would be the end of Firefly Lane‘s streaming road, and nothing has changed since the announcement. The streaming platform even included a minute-long preview of Season 2, Part 2 at the end of Episode 9 to let fans know that “The Final Chapter” would be available to stream on June 8, 2023.

Hannah’s book series, which inspired the show, only consists of two novels: Firefly Lane and Fly Away. So it makes sense that the Netflix series would only last two seasons. And if the show stays true to the book — particularly with regard to Kate’s fate — then we fully understand why the show would end with Season 2.

In Season 2, Episode 9, Kate learns she has a “rare and very aggressive” form of Stage 3 breast cancer. And in the book series, she unfortunately dies from the disease. Since the core of Firefly Lane has always been Kate and Tully’s relationship, the show just wouldn’t be the same without one of the Firefly Lane girls. Though we’ll have to wait and see to find out Kate’s fate in the Netflix series, you can rest assured that the show will wrap with Season 2, Episode 16 next year.

The first nine episode of Firefly Lane Season 2 are currently available to stream on Netflix.