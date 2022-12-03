Will Violent Night stream on Netflix after theaters? (where to

Stranger Things star David Harbour takes the lead in Violent Night, a new Christmas horror-action movie where Harbour plays good ol’ Saint Nick.

Directed by Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters‘s Tommy Wirkola, Violent Night follows a team of mercenaries who break into a wealthy family’s home on Christmas Eve and take everyone hostage. But the last thing they’re expecting is a visit from a pissed-off Santa Claus (Harbour).

David Harbour is joined by John Leguizamo, Edi Patterson, Cam Gigandet, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder, and Beverly D’Angelo in the cast. Violent Night appears to be a perfect choice for anyone looking for something different than the usual heartwarming Hallmark fluff this holiday!

Will Violent Night be on Netflix?

Violent Night will not be on Netflix anytime soon. But David Harbour fans can always revisit Stranger Things to watch him as Jim Hopper! Unfortunately, there aren’t many Christmas horror movie offerings on Netflix right now, but there are plenty of great scary films if you don’t mind that they’re not festive.

Where to stream Violent Night starring David Harbour

Since Universal Pictures is distributing Violent Night, we can safely assume the movie will eventually go to Peacock after its theatrical run.

When will Violent Night be on Peacock?

It’s hard to say exactly when Universal movies will go from cinemas to streaming. The recent Billy Eichner comedy film Bros took about two months to migrate from theaters to Peacock, while Jordan Peele’s Nope took much longer.

Ultimately, Violent Night‘s theatrical performance will determine how long it remains in theaters. The film could arrive as early as late January, but if it performs well, it’s possible we might not see it on streaming until February or March.

Are you planning to see Violent Night in theaters this weekend, or will you wait for it to hit streaming?