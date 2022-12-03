William to challenge Harry and Meghan if they smear royals again

Harry and Meghan star in trailer for Netflix documentary

Insiders say the Prince is no longer willing to let wild claims about racism and other misdeeds go unanswered and from now on will be on the front foot. Senior aides have been told to watch the six-part series like hawks and issue a swift rebuttal to any dubious claims. In a “back-off” message to his brother and wife, he has ditched the long-standing royal mantra of “never complain, never explain”.

Asked how William and Kate would respond if they felt there were inaccurate claims, a well-placed source said: “The Prince and Princesses’ team will wait to see what’s in the Netflix series before deciding what to do, but you can see the direction of travel.” The final straw came after Harry was accused of attempts to “sabotage” the Prince and Princess of Wales’s high-profile visit to the USA. His decision to issue a trailer to the show on the second day of their tour of Boston was seen as a “declaration of war”. And yesterday he almost stole the limelight again when a charity video of him dressed as Spider-Man was released and went viral. It came amid a privacy row after a photo of Harry and Meghan inside Buckingham Palace appeared in the trailer.

Prince William to challenge Meghan and Harry

Prince William’s latest ruthless approach was evident last week in the speed with which his office acted following allegations of racism by lady-in-waiting Baroness Susan Hussey. The Sussexes caused a global sensation with their infamous Oprah interview in March last year, which included allegations of racism about the Royal Family, with whom they have been in a long-running feud. The Royals took two days to respond, issuing a short statement that included the line: “Some recollections may vary.” Last night Harry’s biographer, Angela Levin, told GB News: “The accusation that the Royal Family are racist is horrendous really. “I’m sure Harry and Meghan are very jealous.”

On the Netflix trailer which focused heavily on Meghan, Ms Levin told Philip Davies and Esther McVey: “She’s an actress. She’s been trying to get Harry to be a bit of an actor but not very successfully.” The new series is due to begin airing on Thursday, exactly three months after Queen Elizabeth’s death. It promises to tell, in their own words, the story of the Sussexes’ love and their battles with the Royal Family. Braced for new revelations, Kensington Palace officials are now adopting a new strategy of meeting controversy head-on rather than letting it fester. King Charles is also said to be anxious to defend himself if any damaging allegations emerge.

William and Kate are expected to discuss the latest family crisis with the King over the coming days. There is a growing sense of frustration inside the Royal Household about the Sussexes’ constant need to monetise the breakdown of their relationship with the Royal Family. Palace officials believe coming out on the front foot to condemn Lady Susan’s comments avoided repeated questions while the Prince and Princess of Wales were in Boston for the £50million Earthshot Prize environmental technology awards – although it still overshadowed much of the trip. A source said: “We said we wouldn’t be distracted and we’ve done that, focusing on enhancing the Prince’s reputation as a statesman talking about this serious issue.” Last night, as the couple returned from their three-day visit, aides said they believed they had achieved their goal.

Kate and William attend The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall