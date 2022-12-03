Winter of discontent

Britain is seeing a swelling wave of industrial action this winter, from nurses to rail workers. Is the country facing a de facto general strike and is there an economic landing zone for the government and workers? We discuss what the different unions want.

Plus, we examine Sir Keir Starmer’s strategy for attacking Rishi Sunak – does it amount to class war, or just expose the prime minister’s weaknesses?

Presented by Sebastian Payne, with chief political correspondent Jim Pickard, economic correspondent Delphine Strauss, associate editor and columnist Stephen Bush and special guest political strategist John McTernan.

Produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Howie Shannon and Jan Sigsworth.

-Read the latest on https://www.ft.com/world/uk

-Follow @SebastianEPayne

-Subscribe to https://www.ft.com/newsletters

Audio: BBC / Sky