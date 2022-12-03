World Cup commentator brutally sacked at half-time of match

Turkish commentator Alper Bakircigil was sensationally sacked midway through covering Morroco’s clash with Canada at the World Cup. Morocco have been one of several surprise packages at this year’s World Cup, beating both Belgium and Canada as well as drawing with Croatia to top Group F.

They had already practically secured their place in the last 16 heading into the match against Canada, but were looking to seal top spot with a win. And Hakim Ziyech got the Moroccans off to a fast start, capitalising on a horrible error from Milan Borjan to give his side a 1-0 lead inside four minutes.

It was the second-fastest goal of the tournament with Canada’s Alphonso Davies taking that title with his effort against Croatia finding the net after just 68 seconds. But that doesn’t even come close to the fastest goal in World Cup history – a record which belongs to Turkey’s former striker Hakan Sukur from the 2002 tournament.

Sukur famously found the net inside just 11 seconds and Turkish TV commentator Bakircigil made mention of that during TRT’s broadcast of Morocco against Canada. However, the mention of Sukur seemingly angered Bakircigil’s bosses at TRT so much that they removed him from the broadcast at the half-time interval.