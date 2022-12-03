Categories
Yellowstone season 5 episode 5 release date and time: How to


It’s nearly time to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 5 on cable or online to see Governor John Dutton come under political fire — and shoot back. The Western drama is raising the stakes for all the Dutton family members, who have enemies on all sides.

Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 start time, channel

Yellowstone season 5 episode 5 airs Sunday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network (via Sling (opens in new tab), Fubo (opens in new tab) or Philo (opens in new tab)

Yellowstone season 5 is already off to a tremendous start, with the premiere breaking the show’s viewership record. Since this season is the longest yet, the Paramount Network can count on several more months of huge ratings. Plus, Paramount Plus will debut the Yellowstone prequel 1923 in a few weeks. 



