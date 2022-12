Yellowstone season 5 episode 5 release date and time: How to

It’s nearly time to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 5 on cable or online to see Governor John Dutton come under political fire — and shoot back. The Western drama is raising the stakes for all the Dutton family members, who have enemies on all sides.

Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 start time, channel Yellowstone season 5 episode 5 airs Sunday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network (via Sling (opens in new tab), Fubo (opens in new tab) or Philo (opens in new tab))

Yellowstone season 5 is already off to a tremendous start, with the premiere breaking the show’s viewership record. Since this season is the longest yet, the Paramount Network can count on several more months of huge ratings. Plus, Paramount Plus will debut the Yellowstone prequel 1923 in a few weeks.

In Yellowstone season 5 episode 5, titled “Watch ‘Em Ride Away,” John is still catching flack from the public for killing the airport project and from his daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) for getting environmental activist and love interest Summer (Piper Perabo) out of prison.

Meanwhile, Beth and Jamie’s blowout fight will continue to have repercussions now that he seems to be teamed up with Market Equities executive Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri).

Here are all the details you need to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 5. Plus, watch a promo below:

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 5 anywhere, with a VPN

Just because Paramount Network isn’t available everywhere doesn’t mean you need to miss Yellowstone season 5 episode 5 if you’re away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 5 in the U.S.

Yellowstone season 5 episode 5 is scheduled to air Sunday Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network. However, you will need a cable package to get the channel.

If you’ve already cut the cord, you can watch Yellowstone season 5 on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Philo and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV (one of the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives). Just add on the Comedy Extra package ($6) to get Paramount Network. Fubo and Philo are also great choices.

All three services are available on most, if not all, of the best streaming devices.

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 5 for free

You can also watch Yellowstone season 5 episodes for FREE on the Paramount Network website (opens in new tab). Just click here (opens in new tab), select “Start 24-Hour Pass” and register with your email address.

If you want to watch the entire season, however, you’ll need one of the best cable TV alternatives mentioned above.

Can you watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 5 in the UK?

Brits can watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 5 on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab), which is available in the UK. After a seven-day free trial, the service costs £6.99 per month or £69.90 per year.

Existing Sky Cinema customers (opens in new tab) can get Paramount Plus at no additional cost.

Anyone who is traveling in the U.K. and wants to use the streaming services they’ve already paid for will need ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 5 in Canada

Canadian fans can also watch Yellowstone 5 episode 5 streaming on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). After a seven-day free trial, the service costs $9.99/month or $99.99/year CAD.

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 5 in Australia

Aussies can tune into Yellowstone season 5 episode 5 on Stan (opens in new tab), when it becomes available on Dec. 5.