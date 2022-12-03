Yellowstone season 5 episode 5 sees Beth’s feud with Summer

Yellowstone season five is back this weekend and episode five sees John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner) tell his assistant Clara Brewer (Lilli Kay) to cancel his Capitol meetings. He is more interested in branding cattle with the Yellowstone cowboys. Meanwhile, Beth’s (Kelly Reilly) disdain for one of her enemies starts to peak.

Who is in Yellowstone season 5 episode 5?

Clara Brewer – Lilli Kay

Clara is trying to get used to her new boss’s wreckless ways as John is definitely not conforming in his new role.

The assistant is played by Lilli Kay, an actress previously known for her roles in Your Honor and Madam Secretary.

She teased her Yellowstone character would shake up the Dutton family.

Speaking to Hello! she said: “Initially, he’s a big challenge,” speaking of John.

“He’s difficult to wrangle but I think she just gains so much respect for him and for the way that he operates and I think they kind of have a little bit of camaraderie as it goes along.

“They sort of start to get used to each other.”

