‘Yellowstone’ stars hit the red carpet for season 5 premiere in

On a chilly fall Sunday evening, the cast and crew of Yellowstone descended on Fort Worth for the hit Paramount TV show’s long-awaited season 5 premiere.

Stars and supporters of both Yellowstone and its Fort Worth-shot prequel 1883 – including creator Taylor Sheridan and his wife, Nicole – hit the red carpet (okay, technically it was black) at the Fort Worth Stockyards’ Hotel Drover before sitting down to a screening at the Downtown Cowtown at the Isis theater on Sunday, November 13.

The premiere-event was a homecoming for Sheridan, an honorary Fort Worthian who attended Pascal High School and lives on a ranch in Weatherford. It also preceded a day of shooting in the small North Texas town of Venus on Tuesday, November 15, WFAA reported.

Sheridan’s Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family of Montana, led by John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the U.S. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds and hard-earned respect, the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders: an expanding town, an Indian reservation and America’s first national park.

Although Yellowstone’s biggest star, Costner, was not in Fort Worth for the premiere, other “Duttons” in attendance included Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton), Brecken Merrill (Tate Dutton), and Kylie Rogers (young Beth Dutton).

After the screening, guests attended a reception at the Barn at the Hotel Drover, where they were met by a Texas Longhorn and three Drovers from the Fort Worth herd. The reception featured Yellowstone-themed “Blue Montana” and “Dutton Ranch” beverages as signature cocktails.

Country singer Hayes Carll entertained,and a unique “Shop the Scenes” experience allowed attendees to simulate living on the Yellowstone ranch.

Guests were able to wander virtual sets and shop authentic products from the shows. Other fun activities included a custom Wrangler Denim Jacket Station, custom luggage tags with “Yellowstone” signature “Y” branding, a 3D photo booth, a boot shiner and “Yellowstone 1883” Reserve wine tasting.

VIP attendees included cast and crew Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jefferson White, Ian Bohen, Denim Richards, Jen Landon, Piper Perabo, Hassie Harrison, John Emmet Tracy, Ethan Lee, Dawn Olivieri, Kai Caster, Kathryn Kelly, Kyle Silverstein, Eric and Sainty Nelson, Dave Annable, Jake Ream, Buck Taylor, Christian Wassana, and directors Stephen Kay and Christina Voros. Additional notable guests included Craig Cavileer, managing Partner of Stockyards Heritage Development Co. and Hotel Drover; Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Paramount Media Networks; David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios; and Jenny Wood, president of Bosque Ranch.

The event was presented at the conclusion of the 16th annual Lone Star Film Festival, which screened a variety of narrative feature films, documentaries and short films at various destinations in the Fort Worth Stockyards. Two days earlier at the LSFF Gala, Sheridan had received the 2022 Larry McMurtry Award, the festival’s highest honor.

The award, presented by the Lone Star Film Festival and the Fort Worth Film Commission, honors native Texans who have made great contributions to the film, television, and creative industries.

In 2023, Sheridan will receive the state’s highest honor for achievement in the arts, a Texas Medal of Arts Award.