Your next office – Work remotely in Barbados





If Zoom calls with sea views and lunch hours on white sands sound like an ideal way to spend your working day, why not relocate to an island paradise? Barbados is welcoming professionals to work from one of the world’s most stunning locations with its Welcome Stamp visa. Valid for 12 months, it’s open to remote workers who want to enjoy the Caribbean lifestyle.

With vibrant towns, pristine beaches, aquatic adventures and dramatic landscapes, Barbados offers the perfect year out for individuals and families. As well as receiving a warm Bajan welcome, you can take advantage of professional, modern services, a fantastic variety of accommodation for all budgets and top-quality education for your children. You can even bring your pet with you.

Applying online is simple and you only need an income of around £43,000 to qualify. You’ll receive a decision seven business days after applying and you won’t pay a penny until you’ve received approval. The fees are about £1,700 for an individual visa; £2,500 for a family. Once the visa is approved, you won’t have to pay any tax in Barbados. Your children will automatically get access to the public education system for a small fee, or they can attend a private school.

Adventure, beaches and crystalline Caribbean waters aside, Barbados offers an extraordinary array of incredible cuisine and unique cultural heritage in a safe environment. The Welcome Stamp visa is also renewable, so if you’re loving it, you can do it again next year!