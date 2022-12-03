YouTube Short Film Featuring a Heartbreaking Call of Duty Modern

What makes the Call of Duty franchise iconic is its famous storylines shown in various installments ever since the series was first introduced nearly two decades ago. While there have many instances where the action saga blew the minds of the players, it also made them heavily emotional with unforgettable twists and shocking moments, especially when it comes to the Modern Warfare games from Infinity Ward.

Although it’s been more than a decade since the original Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3 titles came out, all die-hard Call of Duty fans can never forget the two most tragic moments in the history of Activision’s franchise. And Captain Price happens to be the one who is linked to both these tragedies. Recently, a YouTube channel tried to show his emotions, following the loss of his brothers in arms.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare: Short film shows Captain Price in tears after visiting the graves of Ghost and Soap

In 2009’s MW2, the now-iconic character of Simon “Ghost” Riley died after getting betrayed by General Shepherd. The latter fatally shoots him in the chest at a point-blank range with a .44 Magnum, just before Ghost could use his assault rifle. After killing him, Shepherd then throws his body into a ditch while also setting it on fire.

This twist is still regarded as one of the most unexpected moments in the history of Call of Duty, especially among the Ghost fans. John “Soap” MacTavish is another character who was very close to Captain Price, just like Simon, in the original MW trilogy.

In 2011’s Modern Warfare 3, Soap gets seriously injured due to a blast. While Price and Yuri try their best to save him, he eventually dies just after revealing the identity of Yuri and his connection to antagonist Makarov.

Talking about the gaming storyline, then Ghost and Soap’s deaths must have left a lasting impression on Captain Price. However, his reaction to both these character has never been showed in the franchise since now there exists a rebooted Modern Warfare series. But a YouTube channel, TeaserPlay, has tried to show Price’s real emotions through a short film.

In the video, above, Price is seen visiting the graves of Ghost and Soap after they died in the events of MW2 and MW3. The clip, which is nearly three minutes in duration, is extremely emotional. This video of John Price mourning the death of his brothers in arms will definitely leave all the hardcore Call of Duty fans in tears.

Did you also shed a tear watching this short film? Let us know in the comments down below.

