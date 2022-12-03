Yuga Labs Co-Founders Launch Podcast On NFTs, Crypto, Metaverse

The founders of one of the most successful and most valuable NFT collections and Web3 companies have launched a new podcast to discuss the world of Web3 with selected guests. Here are the details.

What Happened: Yuga Labs co-founder Greg Solano (aka Garga), Wylie Aronow (aka GordonGoner) and Kerem Atalay (aka Emperor Tomato Ketchup) launched a new podcast called “The F***ing Metaverse,” which will cover all things related to Web3.

“We’re looking to talk about NFTs, talk about cryptocurrency, talk about the metaverse, talk about art,” Aronow said in a trailer for the podcast.

The podcast will be streamed on Spotify SPOT and YouTube, a unit of Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL.

“We as a civilization might be heading towards a place where we’re spending a lot of our lives online, existing in digital spaces.”

Solano said he hopes the conversation occasionally goes “completely off the f***ing rails.”

“Welcome to The F***ing Metaverse. A podcast that might include insightful information and musings about the metaverse, web3 and NFTs, but if we’re being totally honest, is way more likely to veer off the metaverse rails completely,” a tagline for the podcast says.

New episodes will be released every Thursday, and the trailer shows some of the guests who will be featured in upcoming episodes. The first episode with Reddit co-founder and Web3 investor Alexis Ohanian dropped this week, along with an episode featuring the three hosts talking about the show.

Why It’s Important: Future guests include Snoop Dogg, Cordell Broadus, Nick Adler, Beeple, Timbaland and Larva Labs founders John Watkinson and Matt Hall.

“I hate losing, I love to win and if I ain’t winning I’m losing,” Snoop Dogg is heard saying in the trailer.

The conversation with the Larva Labs co-founders discusses people telling them the concept of CryptoPunks, one of the first Ethereum ETH/USD based NFT collections, was dumb. Yuga Labs acquired CryptoPunks and Meebits in March 2022.

Yuga Labs has been one of the biggest web3 companies in the world, valued at $4 billion and attracting some of the biggest names in web3 investing, including celebrities and athletes among the investors and holders of NFTs from the company.

Conversations with the Yuga Labs team and respected thought leaders in the space could provide some behind-the-scenes stories on creating NFT brands and collections, and also thoughts on where things are headed next.

For more on the future of Yuga Labs and its metaverse project Otherside, join co-founder Solano at Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event in New York City on Dec. 7, 2022.