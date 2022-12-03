Zara looks ‘fabulous’ in blue as she cosies up to Mike in

Mike and Zara attended Adelaide 500 Supercars Championship before making a visit to Star of Greece yesterday, a restaurant serving modern Australian cuisine.
The couple looked loved up as they posed for a picture in which Mike went in to kiss the side of his wife’s face.
Zara was pictured leaning in to her husband with a big smile on her face.
Zara wore the Sally Phillips Oella Dress in Saville Ink, which appears to be a new purchase as the royal has not been spotted wearing it before.
It was previously sold online for $679 AUD (around £375) but is currently sold out.
The dress is a floaty navy and white creation which almost grazes the ankles.
It is predominantly navy blue but is covered entirely with symmetrical white shapes.
The dress has a turtle neck and is sleeveless, showing off the royal’s toned arms.
@yuille45 stated: “Beautiful dress Zara, you look stunning.” @jackierolligs added that they are an “amazing couple”.
@luxmeagainpreloved stated: “Fabulous dress. Looks great on Zara, makes me long for summer.”
@distewart79 commented on the pair: “You both look fab.” @elaineridley said, “just wow”. @louhudson123 said: “Zara is so elegant. I love her style so much.”
Others were keen to comment on an incredible Paolo Sebastian evening gown Zara wore later in the day.
@oneill5736 said: “Zara looks divine in her pale blue gown.” @sharonwood765 seconded this: “What an amazing gown! Stunning couple.”
