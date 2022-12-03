Zara looks ‘fabulous’ in blue as she cosies up to Mike in

Mike and Zara attended Adelaide 500 Supercars Championship before making a visit to Star of Greece yesterday, a restaurant serving modern Australian cuisine.

The couple looked loved up as they posed for a picture in which Mike went in to kiss the side of his wife’s face.

Zara was pictured leaning in to her husband with a big smile on her face.

Zara wore the Sally Phillips Oella Dress in Saville Ink, which appears to be a new purchase as the royal has not been spotted wearing it before.

