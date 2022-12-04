10 Worst Things About Modern Disney Movies

Few production companies are bigger than Disney, and even fewer can compete with their production of films. Disney has been creating movies and television series since the early 1930s, and their amount of content continues to increase over time. For Disney fans, quality over quantity is sometimes called into question.





As times change, it’s only reasonable that the film industry does as well. Modern Disney movies are created for a new audience, but they don’t always hold up when compared to the fan-favorite classics. This could be for several reasons, from recycled content to uninteresting characters, but there are a few things that modern movies miss their mark on.

10/10 Many Of The New Disney Plots Are Predicable

Most of the newer Disney movies have a predictable plot. These stories are structured to be family-friendly and fun, which isn’t a bad thing, but that also allows for the narrative to become so dry that the audience knows what’s going to happen next. There is scarcely any doubt that the hero is going to succeed at the end of the day.

Take the recent film Raya and the Last Dragon, it has a similar story to previous films, where the main character must stop an evil threat for the sake of her world. When an idea is so familiar, as Disney’s often is, it allows an audience to guess the story’s outcome.

9/10 Modern Disney Movies Are Franchise Driven

In recent years, Disney has started to make franchises out of its films. The majority of their modern stories, especially the more popular of them, have a sequel. This takes away from the opportunity to make new and compelling stories. The Frozen franchise is a fantastic example of this, as a lone story about accepting oneself and sisterly love has since turned into two movies, and multiple shorts.

The popularity of Frozen makes it a great opportunity for live-action renditions, merchandise, and continued content. These things continue to add to the film’s popularity, allowing a cycle of reused source material. The first movie would have been great as a stand-alone movie, but its success encouraged more content when the resources could have been used to create new stories.

8/10 Modern Disney Movies Continue To Reuse Old Stories

Disney has always been a source for retelling old fairytales. These retellings were a part of the appeal for classic films, but they have stepped away from this narrative tactic as the decades pass. There are countless stories of princesses, their prince counterparts, and the adventures they go on.

One of Disney’s most recent retellings is Tangled, which is based on the tale of Rapunzel. The film does take creative liberties with the narrative and introduces new characters to Rapunzel, but it continues to follow the same premise that Disney has been using since 1937 when they introduced their first Disney princess, Snow White.

7/10 The Modern Disney Movies Lack A Nostalgic Feeling

A subset of Disney’s larger audience are adults who grew up watching their classic movies. Their childhoods were influenced by the 2D animations and the many musical numbers that came with them. These films are known to invoke a sense of nostalgia in older fans, and it keeps them coming back to Disney.

The modern movies lack this appeal, as they don’t feel the same as the classics. Times are changing, and as Disney progresses forward, older audiences may lack an interest in the flashier new movies. The Princess and the Frog, is a happy medium, as one of the last 2D animated princess stories, while also standing apart from the classic films before it.

6/10 Some Disney Films Don’t Benefit From Live-Action Remakes

While some films are suited for the world of live-action, Others are not. Disney found a new market with their live-action remakes, as they simultaneously introduce new fans to old stories while attempting to appeal to an older audience. This is an admirable effort, but some of their classic Disney stories like The Jungle Book aren’t suited for the realism that comes with live-action.

The animated Jungle Book contained colorful sequences, musical numbers, and distinct character designs. These characteristics added to the film’s popularity, and they are missed in the live-action version, where the animals are given more realistic traits.

5/10 Very Few Modern Disney Movies Talk About Growing Up

Despite Disney films being marketed towards a younger audience, many of their modern films lack a narrative about growing up. When looking back on classics such as Peter Pan and The Fox and The Hound, there is a lot of commentary about change and personal growth. In many of the old films, there was always an aspect about growing up and taking responsibility.

In contrast, there are only two modern films that come to mind when fans think about stories detailing the hardships of childhood, Inside Outand Turning Red, both of which are very distinct stories about young girls going through changes in their lives. Their fellow modern films often focus on grand adventures or bigger conflicts, when the audience may otherwise need a story they can relate to.

4/10 There Are A Suspicious Lack Of Good Disney Villains

Scar, Hades, and Ursula are all household names when someone mentions Disney, but these villains have little competition in more modern movies. As of late, the main antagonist of Disney films come from within, rather than from an outside force. Encanto is a phenomenal example of a film ripe with conflict, despite lacking a true antagonistic character.

Encanto plays up the missing Uncle Bruno as the villain of the narrative, just to reveal that he’s not bad at all. The conflicts then turn to Maribel, her family, and how their turbulent relationships are impacting the Madrigal’s gifts. This doesn’t have to be a bad thing, but many stories, especially ones full of adventure, benefit from having two opposing sides.

3/10 The New Animation Style Is Overused

There is always a level of distinctness in animation, but that is hardly the case with modern animated movies. For Disney, they’ve been using a similar 3D style with large eyes and exaggerated features for over a decade now. The first instance of this animation was in the 2005 film, Chicken Little, and Disney hasn’t gone back.

While the 3D style added a new level of uniqueness to the character designs in Chicken Little, the same can’t be said when it’s been reused in multiple movies since then. A few examples could include Frozen, Tangled, and Big Hero 6, as they all have distinct characters who share strikingly similar animations and appearances.

One thing that Disney’s modern movies have over the classics is the amount of representation they include. There are more cultures, communities, and ethnicities being shown in the newer movies, and that is a fantastic step forwards. It is difficult to say the same about Disney’s LGBTQ+ representation, however, as instances of characters who are a part of that community are few and far between.

There were a lot of controversies involving the film Lightyear, as many theaters refused to show the film due to the inclusion of a same-sex couple. The scenes of the two women, Hawthorne and her wife, were brief and that’s where the problem lies. Fans were thrilled to see this representation on screen, and it could only benefit future Disney films to have more representation without the brevity.

1/10 There Is An Abundance Of Sequels

When Films are met with great success and a supportive audience, the chances are that the production company will make a sequel. Disney certainly follows this trend, as many of their great films are given sequels, even when they’re not necessary. They have recently revived older movies in the form of sequels, like The Incredibles 2 and Finding Dory, but none is more glaring than Toy Story.

The unique story about the life of toys has now been branched into four movies, shorts, and spinoffs. The franchise must be well-performing to warrant so many continuations, but it also leaves little room for anything new and exciting, like the original Toy Story was in 1995.

