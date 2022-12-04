Categories
Entertainment

11 of the best and 11 of the worst movies of the year, so far


“All Quiet on the Western Front” drew critics in.

A scene from

Felix Kammerer as Paul Bäumer in “All Quiet on the Western Front.”

Netflix


Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Summary: Based on the novel by Erich Maria Remarque, this drama follows German soldier Paul Bäumer and his fellow calvary men in the final days of World War I as they face the sobering reality of battle.

“All Quiet on the Western Front” earned praise from critics who felt that everyone in front of and behind the camera handled the grave themes of war with grace and empathy.

“Much like ‘1917’ or ‘Saving Private Ryan,’ though, this sprawling German-language adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s classic WWI novel is a film that feels both aesthetically dazzling and full of necessary truths: an antiwar drama that transcends the bombast of propaganda mostly just because it’s so artfully and indelibly made,” Leah Greenblatt wrote for Entertainment Weekly.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.