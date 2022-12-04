1923: Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren Discuss Yellowstone Prequel

|

Set to premiere later this month, Taylor Sheridan & Paramount+’s highly-anticipated prequel spinoff series 1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story tells the story of Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) & Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) while exploring the early twentieth century. It was a time when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition & the Great Depression all plagued the mountain west… a place that the Duttons call home. With only a little more than two weeks to go until the streaming series arrives, we’re getting to hear more about what viewers can expect thanks to some interviews conducted by Variety on Friday night during the red carpet premiere.

Here’s a look at what Ford & Mirren and their newly-announced co-star Peter Stormare had to share about their characters, as well as what the series has to offer the “Yellowstone” universe:

Paramount+’s 1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story is set to hit screens on Sunday, December 18th (in the UK & Australia the following day, with additional international dates to be announced). In addition, Paramount Network will host a linear airing of the debut episode immediately following a new episode of Yellowstone. Now here’s a look at the official trailer:

The cast of Paramount+’s 1923 also includes Brandon Sklenar (The Offer), Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry), Julia Schlaepfer (The Politician), Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones), Peter Stormare (Fargo, The Big Lebowski, American Gods), Tim Dekay (Oppenheimer, White Collar), and Amelia Rico (Dark Winds, Yellowstone). Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, 1923 is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson.

The Yellowstone spinoff is just the latest in Sheridan’s growing slate of programming on both Paramount + and Paramount Network, which also includes 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, and Tulsa King, as well as upcoming projects such as Lioness, 1883: Bass Reeves, and Land Man. As for Bosque Ranch Productions, they have a number of projects going on both the big and small screens. Currently producing the hit series Yellowstone, the production company recently wrapped the Angelina Jolie-starring film, Those Who Wish Me Dead, written & directed by Sheridan.