2023 Netflix Movies That Should Be On Your Must-Watch List

In what will be his second release through Netflix within a year, Jonah Hill has teamed up with “black-ish” creator Kenya Barris to make “You People.” Following his documentary “Stutz,” which opened to widespread acclaim in November 2022, Hill and Barris co-wrote the script together, with Kevin Misher attached as an accompanying producer.

The film is meant to examine the intersection of culture disparities with modern love. There will also be themes of generational divide explored, as Hill and Lauren London play an interracial couple meeting each others’ families for the first time.

“You People” features many Netflix alums. Before “Stutz,” Hill played parts in “Maniac” and “Don’t Look Up.” Last year, London had a role in Eric Newman’s series “True Story.” The third top-billed actor in the film will be Eddie Murphy, who will be looking to add another great performance to his now rejuvenated career, which began with “Dolemite Is My Name” in 2019.

“You People” has an excellent cast lined up, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mike Epps, David Duchovny, and Rhea Perlman set to appear alongside co-leads Hill, Murphy, and London. After Barris’s success with “black-ish” and Hill’s ability to perfectly blend comedy and drama, “You People” is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing releases of 2023.