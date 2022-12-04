Categories
21 Times Dylan O’Brien Proved He’s Still The Internet Boyfriend


You know Dylan O’Brien: Teen Wolf alumnus, Maze Runner star, and resident internet boyfriend.

From new films to adorable interviews, 2022 was a big year for Dylan! So, without further ado, here are 21 Dylan moments that made us fall even more in love this year:

1.

First, when he kicked off 2022 in the most ~Dylan~ way possible:


@dylanobrien / Twitter / Via Twitter: @dylanobrien

2.

When he (correctly) roasted Morbius before it even came out:

I’ve heard this is super good, so they keep having to push it back because we aren’t able to handle it yet, because it’s that good, that we need more time to evolve as a species to be better prepared to handle a movie this good https://t.co/fYfamkNQrX


@dylanobrien / Twitter / Sony Pictures Releasing / Marvel Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection / Via Twitter: @dylanobrien

3.

When he had the cutest response to being crowned the internet boyfriend™:

4.

When he talked about donning his exquisite 1956 Chicago costume in The Outfit:

Here are some pics of the costume in question, as a treat:

5.

When he made the tough choice not to return as Stiles for the upcoming Teen Wolf movie, and perfectly explained his decision:

6.

When he and Zoey Deutch (who he co-starred in The Outfit and Not Okay with) took BuzzFeed’s co-star test, and she told us how he brought an entire SUITCASE full of coffee with him when they filmed in London:

7.

When he looked damn good 👌 at Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate the Future of Hollywood:

9.

When he made the internet collectively lose its shit with just two words…:


@dylanobrien / Twitter / Via Twitter: @dylanobrien

…which resulted in so many of these iconic “slut era” tweets:

“slut era” i say, after going straight home every day after work just so I can play my video games in peace


@itzsarialue / Twitter / Via Twitter: @itzsarialue

Thank you for starting the movement, Dylan 🫡.

10.

When he confirmed Doja Cat’s interpretation of Maze Runner:


@DojaCat / @dylanobrien / Twitter

12.

When he looked SO freaking good at the Not Okay premiere:

13.

When he had the most delightful smile:

14.

When he was so, so excited to see Zoey Deutch:

15.

When he played Colin in Not Okay and made us all lose our minds:

16.

When he made heads turn at the Bodies Bodies Bodies premiere:

17.

When he revealed the secret to his hair growing so fast:

18.

When he said “👁️👄👁️”:

19.

When he proved he truly is a fashionista at the MTV Video Music Awards:

20.

When he was a huge Swiftie just like us:

Dylan Rhodes O’Brien, I love you!!!

