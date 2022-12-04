21 Times Dylan O’Brien Proved He’s Still The Internet Boyfriend

From new films to adorable interviews, 2022 was a big year for Dylan! So, without further ado, here are 21 Dylan moments that made us fall even more in love this year:
1.
First, when he kicked off 2022 in the most ~Dylan~ way possible:
2.
When he (correctly) roasted Morbius before it even came out:
Here are some pics of the costume in question, as a treat:
5.
When he made the tough choice not to return as Stiles for the upcoming Teen Wolf movie, and perfectly explained his decision:
6.
When he and Zoey Deutch (who he co-starred in The Outfit and Not Okay with) took BuzzFeed’s co-star test, and she told us how he brought an entire SUITCASE full of coffee with him when they filmed in London:
7.
When he looked damn good 👌 at Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate the Future of Hollywood:
9.
When he made the internet collectively lose its shit with just two words…:
10.
When he confirmed Doja Cat’s interpretation of Maze Runner:
12.
When he looked SO freaking good at the Not Okay premiere:
13.
When he had the most delightful smile:
14.
When he was so, so excited to see Zoey Deutch:
15.
When he played Colin in Not Okay and made us all lose our minds:
16.
When he made heads turn at the Bodies Bodies Bodies premiere:
17.
When he revealed the secret to his hair growing so fast:
18.
When he said “👁️👄👁️”:
19.
When he proved he truly is a fashionista at the MTV Video Music Awards:
20.
When he was a huge Swiftie just like us:
Dylan Rhodes O’Brien, I love you!!!
