5 Netflix shows we’re not sad were canceled in 2022

We’ve officially entered the last month of 2022, so now it’s time to look back at what a year it’s been for Netflix. This year, many popular Netflix shows received renewals, which was great. However, there were also tons of cancellations. And Netflix didn’t waste any time when it came to canceling its shows. Honestly, it seemed like shows were being canceled left and right all throughout the year.

The first Netflix original to be canceled in 2022 was the Latinx dramedy Gentefied on Jan. 13. After two seasons, the streamer decided not to renew the show for a third season. Apparently, the second season didn’t feature in Netflix’s top 10 list at all. This was likely one of the reasons Netflix decided not to order another season, among other reasons.

After the cancellation of Gentefied, it was like a ripple effect of cancellations had started. Throughout 2022, we saw the cancellations of Archive 81, Raising Dion, Pretty Smart, Space Force, Partner Track, The Midnight Club and many other Netflix shows. And sadly, the streamer probably has a couple more shows it’ll cancel by the end of the year.

While we were left heartbroken by some of the cancellations, others we weren’t too much concerned about. If you’re interested, we shared our list of the Netflix shows we weren’t necessarily sad were canceled in 2022 below.

Netflix shows we’re not sad were canceled in 2022

Fate: The Winx Saga

Fate: The Winx Saga was officially canceled on Nov. 1. The live-action adaptation begins with Bloom, a fairy with fire powers, as she adjusts to life in the Otherworld. While in the Otherworld, she attends a magical boarding school where she meets and befriends other fairies. With her new friends, Bloom must stop an imminent threat that wants to attack the Otherworld.

While the second season did significantly better than the first season viewership-wise, it still wasn’t enough to save the fantasy series. Netflix hasn’t come out and said why they opted not to renew the series, but our guess is that production costs played a part in the decision. We don’t know how much it cost to make Fate: The Winx Saga, but it had to be somewhat of a pretty penny with all of the special effects and the fact that it’s filmed on location in Ireland.

Even though the second season saw strong viewership, that’s not the only factor Netflix looks at to decide whether or not they want to go through with another season. The streamer typically factors in cost, viewership, and critical acclaim. So I’m guessing when Netflix looked at all these factors for the second season, it wasn’t enough to warrant another season.

Honestly, I didn’t feel any way at all when the show was canceled. The first season was full of problems that I had hoped would be fixed in the second season. But once again, the show fell short,t in my opinion. The number one issue being representation. However, I will say that the creative team tried to improve in this aspect, but it just didn’t work.

Another Life

I’m sure many people weren’t shocked by Another Life‘s cancellation at Netflix. The first season mainly received negative reviews from critics, which lowered the chances of a second season. However, Netflix decided to give the sci-fi series another shot because of positive viewer engagement. But once the second season dropped, it just didn’t do numbers on the streamer.

I wouldn’t say Another Life is a bad show. It just couldn’t keep my attention. The continuity is horrible, it’s trope-heavy, and the casting was questionable. I’m sorry, but some of the actors can’t act. The second season was better than the first, but it was still poorly written. There are so many great space shows to watch. Don’t waste your time on a show that’s all over the place.

Cooking with Paris

Cooking with Paris was so “not hot,” and evidently, many other people thought so as well. As a result, the cooking show was one of the first Netflix shows to be canceled this year. On Jan. 17, Netflix axed the six-part series after only one season. Apparently, the ratings weren’t good, and not enough people watched it.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m actually a fan of Paris Hilton, but Cooking with Paris just wasn’t a good business move for the iconic socialite. I’m sorry, but I have to be honest. I couldn’t even make it through the first episode. While I enjoyed watching Paris’s ditzy character in The Simple Life, watching her attempt to play the same character in her new cooking show wasn’t entertaining at all. However, I hope she and Nicole Richie team up and revive The Simple Life or do another show together in the future. I’ll definitely watch that!

Space Force

On April 29, Netflix pulled the plug on Space Force after two seasons. We don’t know for certain why Netflix axed the workplace comedy, but it’s most likely another case of low viewership. Space Force was one of Netflix’s costly shows, so ratings and viewership played a huge part in their decision. Reportedly, the second season failed to last long in Netflix’s top 10 global list, so that wasn’t a good sign. This meant that not a lot of people were watching the second season.

As much as I like Steve Carell, Space Force just wasn’t his best work. It had its funny moments, but not enough to keep me interested. Much of the humor was flat, and some of the jokes seemed forced. I recommend watching or rewatching The Office instead.

The Imperfects

The Imperfects premiered on Netflix on Sept. 8 and immediately slipped under the radar for a lot of people. The main reason being that Netflix barely marketed the show. However, I believe that even if Netflix had promoted the sci-fi series, it wouldn’t have been enough to save it.

Honestly, the show was poorly written and suffered from poor pacing. Also, the acting was cringe at times, and there was no depth to any of the characters. If you’re looking for a good sci-fi series with a similar plot, try watching Misfits. That’s the show The Imperfects was attempting to imitate, but it missed the mark completely.

What are your thoughts on the Netflix shows that were canceled in 2022? Let us know in the comments below.