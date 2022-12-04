A jewel of a Julefest | Kitsap Daily News

The Lucia Bride is ushered through the marina to Waterfront Park.

At dusk, the Poulsbo Sons of Norway Vikings escort the Lucia Bride by boat to shore at Waterfront Park in Poulsbo, where she lights the annual bonfire after the Viking King makes the Winter Solstice Proclamation. Nancy Treder/Kitsap News Group Photos

Visitors gather around the bonfire at Waterfront Park during Jule Fest.

A procession of Vikings waits for the Lucia Bride to arrive at Liberty Bay Dec. 3 in Poulsbo.

The Lucia Bride prepares to light the annual Jule bonfire.

