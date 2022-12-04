Adele ‘refuses’ to cheer for England in the World Cup

Adele Adkins, 34, started her long-awaited Las Vegas residency last month after postponing it from earlier this year. Having already suffered some vocal injuries throughout her career, the football fan has reportedly held back on cheering during the World Cup to protect her voice.

The sensational singer is now heading into the fourth week of her five-month Las Vegas residency, but that hasn’t taken too much of her attention.

Adele is reportedly football-crazed and when not performing has been glued to the World Cup action, supporting her native England.

However, after having to postpone her residency once already, the star is allegedly not willing to sacrifice her voice for a few goals in Qatar.

An insider reportedly told The Sun that she has been “going to extreme lengths” to protect and avoid “excessive stress” on her voice.

