Amanda Holden flashes underboob in daring sheer dress with celeb

I Can See Your Voice panellist Amanda Holden, 51, looked nothing short of sensational as she reunited with her friends for Christmas.

Amanda, who is known for her age-defying outfits, braved the chilly weather in a see-through dress with spaghetti straps, which exposed her assets and flashed her toned stomach in a series of sweet Instagram pictures.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge gave her 1.8 million followers an insight into her night out with friends, as she posed for snaps with celebrity chef Lisa Faulkner, Nicola Stephenson, Sarah Parish, and Angela Griffin.

Amanda’s racy corset top dress, which featured a metallic green pleated skirt with a thigh-high split, stood out from the crowd, as she headed to the eatery where the pals were celebrating.

The giggling presenter and singer revealed some delicious food the group were tucking into in a video, as they embraced the Christmas spirit with Santa hats and cocktails.

Amanda and her celeb friends were then treated to a fireworks display after dinner to complete the night.