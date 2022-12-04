An island escape in the Seychelles

Made up of 115 islands and just north of Madagascar, the Seychelles is a paradise-like destination in the Indian Ocean. I was lucky enough to visit four of the islands during a magical six night trip through the archipelago.

Praslin

With its palm fringed beaches and jungles, Praslin is a must-visit destination on a trip to the Seychelles.

What to do

Vallée de Mai

Unique to the Seychelles, the Coco de Mer holds the impressive title of the world’s largest nut. Despite the name, it doesn’t hail from the sea and can be seen to its full record breaking glory at the Vallée de Mai national park, where I headed as soon as I arrived in Praslin. Although it’s possible to explore the Vallée de Mai by yourself, I’d recommend a guided tour. My guide pointed out tiny green geckos feasting on the trees’ nectar as we wound our way through the untouched palm forest.

Anse Lazio

I spent the afternoon relaxing and paddling at Anse Lazio, one of the Seychelles’ most idyllic beaches. Fringed by palms, the spacious beach never felt crowded. The water was so clear I could watch shoals of fish swim by without needing a snorkel and mask.

Where to stay

Coco de Mer Hotel & Black Parrot Suites

Set in 200 acres of natural beauty, the Coco de Mer hotel has an immediate boutique feel. I stayed in a superior room which had a huge terrace and an inviting bathtub. Just 10 steps from the beach, the hotel also has two pools, one freshwater and an infinity saltwater pool on a jetty jutting out over the ocean. The staff were so welcoming and greeted me with complementary juice as soon as I arrived.

Whether you want to watch the sunset with a cocktail, lie on a hammock watching angel fish swim beneath or use one of the free paddleboards to explore the bay, the Coco de Mer has plenty to entertain everyone from couples to young children. I especially loved stargazing from the beach and watching tiny crabs emerge from the sand as darkness fell.

