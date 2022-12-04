Apple (AAPL) Vs. Microsoft (MSFT) Stock: Which One Should You Buy

This analysis features information to help you decide whether to invest more in Apple (AAPL) or Microsoft (MSFT)

Apple and Microsoft are two of the fastest-growing tech stocks over the past few years. Apple is known as the largest tech company by revenue and the fourth large PC vendor by unit sales. And Microsoft is known as the world’s largest software maker by revenue. Both companies have seen their stock prices grow rapidly over the last few years so it can be a challenge to decide where more of your dollars should go.

Note: Passive investors should consider some of the metrics below. These suggestions may not matter as much to active traders.

Personally, I like to review the PE ratios and the performance of each company for different time periods.

The PE ratio is a metric that takes into account the current stock price of a company to the earnings per share (EPS). Higher PE ratios indicate that company stock is overvalued or investors are expecting higher growth rates going forward.

As of December 2, 2022, Microsoft’s PE ratio was 27.48 and Apple’s PE ratio was 24.19. So Microsoft has a slight edge over Apple in terms of future growth expectations.

Apple stock performance:

6 months: Up 1.14%

Year-to-date: Down 18.79%

1 Year: Down 10.59%

5 Year: Up 249.1%

Microsoft stock performance:

6 months: Down 5.11%

Year-to-date: Down 23.82%

1 Year: Down 21.82%

5 Year: Up 203.02%

In terms of stock performance, Apple has a slight edge over Microsoft.

Revenue growth

In terms of revenue growth, Microsoft has a slight edge. Apple’s revenue growth for the 12 months that ended September 30 was up 7.79% whereas Microsoft was up 15.22% during the same period.

Below is the final case for Microsoft

With a market value of $1.9 trillion, Microsoft has a history of delivering long-term shareholder value. And the company’s core businesses are in productivity and business process applications, cloud services, and gaming. Even though the pandemic caused near-term headwinds for the company, we believe Microsoft is well-positioned to capitalize on long-term secular trends in enterprise cloud computing and gaming. Plus the company’s balance sheet strength provides optionality for share repurchases and dividends. So we believe Microsoft stock is an attractive buy at current levels.

Microsoft has 3 main businesses: productivity and business process applications, cloud services, and gaming. The productivity and business processes group includes applications like Office 365, Exchange, Skype, and Teams. And this segment also includes LinkedIn, which Microsoft acquired in 2016.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increased demand for many of these applications as businesses shift to remote work setups. For example, Office 365 commercial seats grew by 32% last quarter as compared to the same quarter last year. And we believe this trend will continue in the near term as the pandemic continues to limit travel and in-person meetings. Plus we believe the rise in remote work will lead to lasting changes in corporate culture and working arrangements, which should benefit Microsoft over the long run.

Microsoft’s second major segment is enterprise cloud computing, which includes Azure — the company’s cloud computing platform — as well as Dynamics 365 — the company’s customer relationship management software. This segment has been a major driver of growth for Microsoft over the past few years, with Azure revenue growing by 59% last quarter. Enterprises have been investing substantially in cloud infrastructure and applications in recent years as they seek to improve efficiency and agility. And we believe this trend will continue as businesses increasingly move away from on-premises data center setups. Azure should continue to gain market share as it benefits from this secular tailwind.

Lastly is gaming – which includes Xbox hardware, software, and services such as Xbox Live and Game Pass. Gaming has been a very bright spot for Microsoft. Gaming revenue was up 21% last quarter compared to 2019 levels. And we believe there is still room for growth here as next-generation consoles launch later this year and 5G networks roll out globally—both of which should drive increased demand for gaming content and services.

Below is the final case for Apple

There are many reasons why buying Apple stock may be a good idea. Apple is a very profitable company as they reported a $99.8 billion net income for the 2022 fiscal year.

Second, Apple has a strong balance sheet. The company had $48.304 billion cash on hand for the quarter ending September 30. This means that the company has plenty of money to invest in new products and services.

Third, Apple is known as one of the most innovative companies in the world. The company has consistently released new products that consumers love like the iPhone, iPad, AirPods, iMac, and MacBook line of devices.

Apple is also one of the most shareholder-friendly companies in the world. The company regularly repurchases its own shares, which reduces the number of outstanding shares and gives each shareholder a larger piece of the pie. And Apple has also increased its dividend payout regularly over the years, giving investors a nice dose of income along with capital appreciation potential.

The company has a diverse range of products and services, which can broadly be divided into four main business segments: hardware, software, services, and other.

Apple’s hardware segment includes its iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple Watch, and AirPods product lines. The company’s software segment includes iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems as well as its iTunes media player and App Store. Apple’s services segment includes iCloud, Apple Music, Apple Pay, App Store commissions, licensing fees, and various other digital content offerings. This is by far the company’s fastest-growing segment. The “other” segment comprises of products like Beats headphones, HomePod speakers, etc., as well as income from licensing agreements.

Due to its strong execution and huge cash hoard, Apple is well-positioned for continued growth in the years ahead. And the company is expanding into new product categories such as wearables and services, which provides it with multiple avenues for growth. With Apple stock trading at a relatively low valuation, now is an excellent time to buy shares in this incredible company.