BBC viewers ‘switch off’ The Earthshot Prize minutes into show

Other fans picked fault with the camera angle, while some felt it was “hypocritical” of the celebrities to fly to Boston when they are trying to promote climate change.

Tom Sykes said: “The #EarthShotPrize set is amazing. Why is the main pres camera handheld though? Looks terrible.”

Mel added: “The camera movement is quite jarring…”

Maisie tweeted: “#EarthShotPrize on @BBCOne seems a bit hypocritical..loads of celebs flying thousands of miles for a glorified knees up….” (sic)

More to follow…

Earthshot Prize is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.