Beaming Charles shrugs off Netflix trailer at Sandringham

King Charles III appeared in public this morning for the first time since Netflix dropped its trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary series. The King was spotted outside and beamed at cameras as he attended the 11am morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. He donned a brown overcoat and shoes and was accompanied by a walking companion.
He was received by an energetic public, with people eagerly greeting the monarch.
As he left the church, one member of the public shouted “God save the king!”.
The King responded with a warm smile and waved at the well-wisher.
He appeared untroubled despite a recent media storm surrounding his son and daughter-in-law.
Netflix released the first trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming documentary series on Wednesday.
The documentary promises to place a spotlight on the couple’s lives, with an in-depth look at their time in the Firm.
Buckingham Palace is reportedly preparing to respond to any allegations made by the couple in the coming days.
Insiders have warned a “briefing war” looms on the horizon, with the next week unlikely to see the King appearing so trouble-free.
One expert has claimed that, in the fallout from the documentary, the King may revoke the Duke and Duchess’ remaining titles.
In an interview with GB News, royal commentator Michael Cole said the first few months of the King’s reign have not proven easy.
He told the publication that the family has “had to endure ten parts from Netflix” including The Crown’s fifth season and the coming six-part documentary.
Mr Cole accused the couple of “sniping from their hilltop fortress”, and warned that the next few weeks could see a decision on their titles.
He explained that, while the documentary could prove troublesome, their Sussex heraldry likely depends on Prince Harry’s coming book “Spare”.
He said: “I think a lot will depend upon Prince Harry’s book which is due to be published in January.
“By the way, my wife noticed a couple of days ago that it was on sale or pre-ordered at WH Smith at half price already.”
“So, it depends how many skeletons in the royal cupboard are shaken up by this book.”
