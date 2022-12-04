Ben Affleck questions Netflix’s mass content strategy, talks

Ben Affleck recently spoke about Netflix’s mass output of movies and how he wants to take his new studio in the opposite direction.

On Wednesday, Affleck, who is launching his own studio, Artist Equity, with longtime friend and fellow actor Matt Damon and RedBird Capital Partners, attended The New York Times’ DealBook Summit. During his appearance at the summit, Affleck commented on Netflix’s mass production output.

“If you ask [Netflix co-CEO and chairman] Reed Hastings … he’d say, ‘Hey, we went for quantity to establish a footprint,'” Affleck said during the 40-minute panel.

“I’m sure there’s wisdom in that, and I’m sure they had a great strategy, but I would have said, ‘How are we going to make 50 great movies? How is that possible?’ There’s no committee big enough. There aren’t enough — you just can’t do it,” he added.

The “Deep Water” star added that the filmmaking process should be “a thing that requires attention and dedication and work, and it resists the sort of assembly line process.”

He noted that Netflix’s head of original films Scott Stuber “is a really talented, smart guy who I really like … but it’s an impossible job.”

“There’s bigger audience for action movies than there is for small dramas. I get that,” Affleck continued. “Certain genres play more broadly, and you can’t not be mindful of that. But let’s do a good one, let’s surprise the audience, let’s make them care about it.”

Netflix did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

Affleck has appeared in a Netflix film of his own. In 2019, he starred in “Triple Frontier” alongside Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund and Pedro Pascal.

According to Variety, Affleck will serve as CEO, and Damon will take on the role as chief content officer. Affleck and Damon’s first project is already in the works. They both star in an upcoming, untitled film about former Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro’s life story.

Damon will star as Vaccaro, and Affleck will take on the role of Nike co-founder Phil Knight. The film will follow Vaccaro’s story as he set out to sign Michael Jordan to the shoe brand.

The project marks the first time Affleck has directed Damon in a film. However, this isn’t the first time Affleck and Damon have worked together.

The duo won an Oscar for writing the script of “Good Will Hunting,” which they both appeared in. Damon and Affleck also appeared in “The Last Duel” together in 2021.